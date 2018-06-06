'Total excitement' as Canadian Premier League announces Valour FC, Winnipeg's new professional soccer team

A new professional soccer team will kick off in Winnipeg next year.

The Canadian Premier League announced on Wednesday a Winnipeg franchise, called Valour FC, will be part of the fledgling league for its inaugural season, playing next year at Investors Group Field.

"It is time for us to give young Canadian soccer players the opportunity to play professional soccer in Canada," said Wade Miller, president of the Winnipeg Football Club. The non-profit organization, which also operates the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, will run Valour FC.

"I look forward to seeing which Manitobans are on this pitch next year. This is your team, built by our community for the community."

The club's name is inspired by three Winnipeg soldiers who fought in the First World War and received the Victoria Cross, the highest military recognition for honour and bravery in Commonwealth countries at the time.

The three men lived on the same Winnipeg street, which is now called Valour Road.

The team will be part of an eight- to 10-team league, with a season running from May to October.

Other than Winnipeg, teams have so far been announced in Calgary, Ontario's York Region and Halifax. A Vancouver Island team was given conditional entry into the league last week.

The Valour FC crest, revealed as the Winnipeg soccer team was announced on June 6, 2018, was inspired by the Victoria Cross medal, with a ‘V’ emulating a folded ribbon and a maroon circle symbolizing the medal itself. (Winnipeg Football Club)

Like the team's name, the Valour FC logo includes some nods to Winnipeg's history.

"When you see the logo, when you see the identity, when you see the kit colours, I promise you that you will be very proud of your new club, because it was done by Winnipeggers for Winnipeggers," said Premier League commissioner David Clanachan Wednesday.

The crest design was inspired by the Victoria Cross medal, with a "V" emulating a folded ribbon inside the circle of the maroon medal, Miller said.

The centre of the 'V' represents the meeting of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, and one side of the V forms a "W" for Winnipeg. The whole crest is topped by wheat, representing agriculture.

Chance to see top-level soccer

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called the announcement an "incredibly positive development for our city."

"Winnipeg knows how to host professional sports. We know how to get behind our sports teams. We've seen that recently, with the most successful Jets playoff run in the history of the Winnipeg Jets," he said.

Matt Thomas, technical director of Manitoba Soccer Association, said soccer has a powerful way of bringing communities together. Thomas came from England and said he's happy to see professional soccer in his new home.

"I've been in the country 11 years, and to be in a province that is unveiling today a professional team — total excitement and joy," he said. "I'm excited for our province and our kids and our players and supporters."

Jeff Hnatiuk, president of Sport Manitoba, said soccer is among the most-played sports in the province and country.

Having a pro team in Manitoba will give young players the chance to see top-level soccer in their hometown, he said.

"Ultimately, it's an opportunity for young athletes to strive to maybe achieve the level that they're able to go out and watch on an ongoing basis," he said.

Early membership deposits to secure seats to Valour FC home games will be available online starting Friday.

Fans will be able to put down a $50 deposit to become founding season-ticket members, with an average ticket price of $20 per game for adults and $12 for youth, the Winnipeg Football Club said in a release.