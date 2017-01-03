Manitobans may have put 2016 behind them, but apparently Mother Nature didn't get the message.

Winnipeg was walloped by another snowstorm Tuesday morning that left sidewalks buried and streets in treacherous condition.

"If you've got neighbours that need a little extra help, let's pitch in and help," Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday morning, imploring people to help shovel walkways for neighbours in need.

The storm system arrived Monday afternoon and had already left close to 10 centimetres of snow in some parts of the city as of Tuesday morning, with blowing winds and more snowfall expected to continue into the day.

A snowstorm dumped close to 10 centimetres of snow on Winnipeg as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Snowstorms in December left more than 70 centimetres of snow on the ground in the city, almost quadrupling the monthly average of just under 20 cm.

The city had about $10 million left in its $33.5-million snow-clearing budget before the storms hit last month. A typical snow-clearing operation costs the city about $6 million to $7 million.

The cleanup that followed all but wiped out the city's chance of finishing the year with a budget surplus.

The city has been criticized for how it handled or failed to prioritize sidewalk clearing and windrow cleanup in Winnipeg back lanes after the storms. City policy dictates windrow removal is the responsibility of homeowners.

The city's public works committee has previously looked into whether to make residents shovel sidewalks in front of their homes rather than it falling on contractors or city crews.

Winnipeg is one of the only cities in Western Canada that attempts to snowplow all public sidewalks in front of privately owned homes.

Bowman said he is listening to the criticism and in theory, reopening and revising windrow and sidewalk snow removal policy is possible, but at a cost to taxpayers.

"Mother Nature throws a lot at us in winter in Winnipeg," he said. "We have to manage the budget in a fiscally responsible way. Anything is possible. Of course, it costs a lot of money."

The city has invested more in the Snow Angels program as a way of addressing the issue, Bowman said. Council will also review findings from a report this spring to see whether there's anything more the city can do to support people who need help clearing things like windrows, Bowman added.