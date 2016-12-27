The City of Winnipeg has declared a residential parking ban as snow clearing crews prepare to hit city streets.

The residential parking ban starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. for residents living in snow zones D, G, H, P, R, and V.

The city says residents need to move their vehicles off the street until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Vehicles not moved may be towed and owners may be fined $150. The residential street clearing will continue in other zones until Friday.

Residents can visit knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca to find out what zone they are in and when their neighbourhood will be cleared.