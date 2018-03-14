Mayor Brian Bowman says he knows Winnipeggers are unhappy with the way the city cleared snow from sidewalks following the most recent snowstorm — but he is not ready to commit to changes.

An average of 22 centimetres of snow fell on Winnipeg between March 3 and March 5. The city has received no fewer than 710 complaints about the cleanup effort, according to city spokesperson Lisa Fraser.

Of those complaints, 145 involved concerns about impassable, treacherous or blocked sidewalks.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg's mayor acknowledged he is aware of the complaints.

​"I have heard loud and clear from many Winnipeggers, especially with respect to sidewalk clearing, especially those that are looking at it from an accessibility standpoint," Bowman told reporters in the media room in the basement of city hall's council building.

"Many Winnipeggers have been complimenting the city for snow-clearing efforts. Many have been complaining about snow clearing."

Bowman said no changes will be made to the city's snow-clearing policy until council receives a report from the city's public works department.

That review is expected to be completed in April, acting streets maintenance manager Cheryl Anderson said last week.

People who use wheelchairs would like to see action sooner.

"I don't think it should be a maybe. They should make changes," said Allen Mankewich, a downtown resident who found sidewalks impassable days after the March storm.

"Winnipeg is a winter city. We'll see the mayor tweet pictures of him being engaged in various winter activities, but on the other hand we need to make the city livable to its citizens."