Police have charged two men and a teenager in connection with a shooting last week.

Winnipeg police were called to the 500 block of St. John's Avenue around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, where they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition

The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

On Saturday, police arrested and charged a man, 20, and a 15-year-old in connection with the incident.

On Monday, police arrested a third person, a 25-year-old man, and charged him with a list of offences in connection with the St. John's incident and another earlier this summer.

He faces charges including two counts of break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault, and a count each of robbery, assault with a weapon and discharging a weapon with intent.