A tense week of hurried evacuations from Manitoba's Island Lake area is expected to culminate Friday, as the final wave of residents from fire-threatened remote First Nations arrives in Winnipeg.

The last group of 700 evacuees from Wasagamack, Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point First Nations are expected to stay in hotels and shelters in southern Manitoba by the end of day Friday. In total, 3,200 evacuees will have been evacuated this week.

The Manitoba government released a statement saying the fire spanned 23,000 hectares — a space roughly half the size of Winnipeg — and was within one kilometre of Wasagamack as of Friday.

Crews from Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, Minnesota and Newfoundland and Labrador continue to help Manitoba firefighters attempt to tame the spread, although hot and dry conditions paired with high winds have resulted in elevated wildfire dangers.

Jason Small with the Canadian Red Cross said once the final evacuees arrive via plane, they will stay at the Winnipeg North Soccer complex on Leila Avenue. City and Red Cross officials worked along with volunteers late into the night Thursday setting up cots and laying down wood flooring over the Astroturf on the field.

'We needed more space'

Earlier arrivals to the city are being housed at the RBC Convention Centre.

"We needed more space," said Small. "We've essentially filled up the convention centre shelter."

The convention centre is currently home to about 1,000 evacuees, while the soccer complex will be able to accommodate about 900, said Red Cross volunteer Bob Chochinov.

Volunteers carry big pieces of plywood to lay down over the soccer field. (Daniel Igne-Jajalla/CBC)

He said the new location gives evacuees easy access to a variety of activities and supplies. Garden City Shopping Centre, a laundromat and several restaurants are within walking distance of the multi-million dollar complex, which is surrounded by basketball courts, soccer fields and green spaces.

"It's designed for people and kids, so the bonuses are there's lots of facilities close by," Chochinov said, adding the facility has several showers and bathrooms in its change rooms, and evacuees will be provided food and supplies once they arrive.

'Out of their homes'

He said this is the first time in his many years as a Red Cross volunteer that the number of emergency evacuees was so great that two shelters had to be opened in Winnipeg.

"These people are out of their homes. The kids are used to being able to run around and watch TV and play with their friends," he said. "Hopefully, the situation will correct itself in short order and we'll be able to get them home."

Small said a series of planes, including two Hercules aircraft provided by the Canadian Forces, shuttled 1,500 people to Winnipeg and Brandon on Thursday alone, bringing the total number of people evacuated by Thursday night to 2,500.

Number of evacuees drops

He said the initial estimate of 3,700 evacuees was downgraded to 3,200 as of Friday morning.

He reiterated that the Red Cross doesn't need any items donated, but is always happy to take financial contributions.

Evacuees were expected to fill the Winnipeg Soccer North indoor complex Friday morning. (Sabrina Carnevale/CBC)

"If we do need something in the near future, we will certainly ask for it," he said.

"The problem with goods is it's hard to store, it can be very expensive to move around, whereas if we have financial resources, then we can very quickly get what we need and get it to the people."

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online or call the Red Cross at 204-982-7330.

Small said because of the Red Cross's mandatory training program for volunteers, there's no guarantee people who sign up now will be ready to help by the time the emergency response is over.

Premier to visit evacuees

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister praised the response effort of government officials, volunteers and members of the Red Cross at a media briefing Friday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister praised evacuation efforts Friday at the Manitoba Legislature. (CBC)

"I don't think it is possible for us to thank you enough to the people involved here," Pallister said.

He said he planned to visit evacuees at the RBC Convention Centre Friday.

"All Manitobans are thinking of the folks that are out of their communities, out of your homes," he said.

"We are doing everything we can to address their needs … and protecting the properties in those communities and the surrounding areas as well."