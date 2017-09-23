There's a heavy police presence in The Maples neighbourhood of Winnipeg after what police are calling a "serious incident."

Officers have shut down the 100 block of Madrigal Close and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Two bungalows, side by side on Madrigal, were taped off before 5:30 p.m., surrounded by at least four marked police cars and a fire engine.

Helen Crane lives across the street and said the incident began after 4 p.m.

She said she heard gunshots and saw two men leaving in ambulances — one of them wearing a uniform.

She said recognized the other man as a relative of the family across the street, but said she didn't think he lived there.

Multiple police cars remained on the scene at 6:30 p.m..

The garage and back yard of a home have also been blocked by police tape as investigators speak to neighbours on the quiet residential street.

Police are expected to update reporters about the situation later Saturday night.