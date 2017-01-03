Mitch Bourbonniere began 2016 helping hundreds of Winnipeggers look for Cooper Nemeth, a search that ended when the slain 17-year-old's body was found.

Bourbonniere wrapped up the year helping Winnipeggers conduct a search for another missing teen, which ended when he rescued her from the river.

It was a haunting theme of 2016: a lot of Winnipeggers went missing. A lot of Winnipeggers searched for them.

"Too many people, some of them in so much anguish, just gone, missing," Bourbonniere said. "But there are a lot of champions out there who make it a mission to help the families missing their loved ones."

Some of Cooper James Nemeth's friends hold up flyers during the search in the Harbourview South neighbourhood last February. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Bourbonniere is one of them.

He was a founding member of the Bear Clan, a grassroots street patrol (that is now securing funding to ensure its sustainability). He reunited with them in February, when Cooper Nemeth went missing from his North Kildonan home.

The Bear Clan and hundreds of other Winnipeggers searched for the teen until his body was found. He was the victim, police said, of a drug-related homicide.

That search was deemed a "game-changer" when it came to race relations in the city; Indigenous and white Winnipeggers walked together, united in their efforts to help the Nemeth family.

"We came off a time before that we were named, you know, Canada's most racist city in Maclean's magazine," Bourbonniere said.

"But it's also a time of reconciliation, a time of Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people coming together, walking side by side. That's reconciliation in action."

Dramatic rescue

Fast forward to December 2016.

Bourbonniere, now with a different street organization, Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin, got an SOS from the Mama Bear Clan, an offshoot of the Bear Clan.

A 17-year-old girl who'd gone missing had been found, but she was vulnerable and remained at risk.

Bourbonniere offered to meet the workers with the teen at Macdonald Youth Services, but just as he arrived, the girl "bolted."

He headed out to search for her.

He found her in the Assiniboine River.

'Floating away'

"To my horror, this young woman was in the middle of the river, basically floating away," he said. "I called out to her, I kept talking to her, and I kept begging her to come to the shore."

Instead, she floated away, leaving him with one option — go in after her.

"I was fearful for her. I was fearful for myself," he said.

That's when, on impulse, he asked her for help. Suddenly she responded, swimming close enough to him that he was able to grab her by the collar and, with the help of worried onlookers, pull her to shore.

It was a rare happy ending to a missing person's story.

Mitch Bourbonniere of Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin talks to the CBC's Marcy Markusa about the "champion" Winnipeggers who search for missing people. (CBC)

Right now, there are close to 90 Winnipeggers officially listed as missing. That doesn't include those whose disappearances haven't been noticed.

They are often the vulnerable ones: the homeless, the drug-addicted, the sexually targeted, the suicidal.

"Like, every night on the news, someone else is missing and someone doesn't come home," Bourbonniere said.

"If you look at sexual exploitation, mental health, our homeless situation and what's happening with drugs in Winnipeg, that's a terrible recipe for losing people."

Champions in our city

Fortunately, the city is filled with "champions" who look for them, Bourbonniere said: Grassroots groups such as the Bear Clan, with "tireless" leader James Favell rallying search parties on a phone call's notice; organizations like End Homelessness, whose mandate is to protect the homeless while finding shelter for them.

Then there are the individual champions, often family members of the lost.

Bonnie Bricker, whose son Reid's body was pulled from the Red River in June, now advocates for better protection of the mentally ill.

Arlene Kolb, whose son Jesse died of a fentanyl overdose in 2014, is doing "everything in her power" to prevent others from drug-related deaths.

Bernadette Smith, whose sister Claudette Osborne has been missing since 2008, now dedicates her time to helping others search for their loved ones.

"We need to support those people. We need to support the folks that are working for the homeless, the missing, the vulnerable people in our city," Bourbonniere said.

"We have champions in Winnipeg and I've mentioned only a few of them, but I'm honoured to walk with all of them."