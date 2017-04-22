Some wore lab coats, others held signs, but all were advocating for the same thing — science.

Nearly 200 people took part in Winnipeg's March for Science at the Manitoba Legislature Saturday afternoon.

Similar events and marches were held in about 600 cities in 68 different countries, with a main event held in Washington, D.C., all aimed at showing support for science and protesting proposed U.S. government funding cuts to scientific research.

Protesters in Winnipeg shouted "science not silence" and "defiance for science," while holding up signs about issues like the Lake Winnipeg watershed.

"We need science that is supported by scientists, not by men sitting in an office who've never had a science job," said Kimber Munford, president of the University of Winnipeg Biology Students' Association.

Munford said the local science community is concerned about messaging coming from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has called climate change a "hoax" and is taking steps to pare back the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as reversing many environmental initiatives undertaken by the Obama administration.

'Being silenced'

"People are being silenced. There's muzzling of government scientists and we need to recognize that it happened to us," Munford said.

"We had this happen and we need to stand with our brothers and sisters to the south and show Donald Trump that we will not accept that because we didn't accept it here."

Nathan Zahn helped organize Saturday's rally.

He said it's important to advocate for policy that's based on the best scientific information available.

"Let's make decisions based on science, not based on people's opinions," Zahn, the director of Science First in Winnipeg, said.