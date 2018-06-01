Police chief muses about end to enforcement of school speed zones on weekday holidays

Police Chief Danny Smyth says he's open to the idea of no longer enforcing school speed zones on holidays that fall on weekdays.

From September to June, the speed limit near most Winnipeg schools is 30 km/h on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Smyth said Friday he's open to the idea of re-examining the practice of enforcing school zones on weekday holidays, when children don't attend school.

There are no fewer than four holidays that fall on weekdays during the school year: Louis Riel Day in February, Good Friday in March or April, Victoria Day in May and Thanksgiving Monday in October. New Year's Day, Remembrance Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day may also fall on weekdays.

"I'm open to not doing enforcement on ... holidays in school zones," Smyth said Friday at city hall, "We see fit to not doing it during the summer. I definitely hear on a regular basis people feel that's unfair at times."

Smyth's comments mark a departure for the police service, which has not expressed an interest in amending its enforcement practices in the past.

St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson has been the loudest council voice calling for an end to weekday-holiday enforcement of school zones.

South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes has argued for year-round enforcement of the zones, noting children use school playgrounds even on days when they do not attend school.