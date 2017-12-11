Conversations around concussions are dominating junior and professional sports leagues and now Winnipeg schools are taking action.

The Winnipeg School Division has developed a concussion protocol and the goal is to educate, prevent and manage concussions.

"Although sports-related concussions receive a lot of media and research attention, we see a significant number of youth who sustain injuries as a result of motor vehicle accidents, assaults, falls and other schoolyard accidents," said Dr. Michael Ellis, with the Pan Am Concussion Program, in a news release.

"It's important that all sport and school stakeholders are educated on the signs and symptoms of concussion and know what to do if a concussion is suspected."

Pan Am, a concussion clinic for children and youth, worked with the school division to develop the protocol.

It will help students, teachers, volunteers and parents recognize when a concussion has taken place, and break down how people should respond, the news release said.

Any student who is suspected of a having a concussion must stop doing the activity and go to a doctor or nurse for an assessment, the new protocol says. The student will also need a written medical clearance before resuming school activities where there's a risk of a head injury.

The division's policy was based on the Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport, which was recently published by Parachute, an organization that works to prevent injuries.

The protocol will be sent to all parents, guardians and teachers in the division's 78 schools — 33,000 students and 6,000 employees.

"It is my sincere hope that all school divisions and schools in Manitoba will develop similar concussion protocols based on this standard," Ellis said.

Ellis has previously called for province-wide protocols for all of Manitoba's sporting groups, organizations and school divisions, to ensure all children and youth are receiving the same quality of care before returning to play.

Pan Am Concussion Program is already working with Winnipeg Minor Hockey to develop protocols and Football Manitoba is implementing standardized concussion protocols.

In October, a New Brunswick high school football team forfeited a game after several of its players suffered head injuries, resulting in at least four showing signs of concussion.

Former players, including legend Ken Dryden, have also been asking for the National Hockey League to implement new rules to cut down on concussions.