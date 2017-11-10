Winnipeg's annual Santa Claus Parade is set to take over the downtown next weekend, and yes, the big guy in red is once again making the trip to Winnipeg to make an appearance at the event.

The Santa Claus Parade will hit Portage Avenue at 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

"This is event, to me, is not just the official kick-off to Christmas for the city, but it is a showcase event for Winnipeg," said Leanne Penny, chair of the parade.

The highlight of last year's parade was when Santa rolled through on his sleigh. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Run annually since 1909, the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade attracts more than 60,000 Winnipeggers to the downtown every year, making it the city's single largest annual outdoor event.

This year's parade includes a series of pre-parade events starting at 1 p.m. including Santa's Workshop at Elm Chapel from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a live performance by Camerata Nova at Manitoba Hydro's downtown headquarters from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There's also a number of block parties planned at various locations along the route during the parade.

Jeff Hnatiuk, left, has been named the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade's grand marshal, and Kai Madsen has been named the parade’s honorary grand marshal. (CBC)

Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society, has been named the parade's grand marshal, and Christmas Cheer Board executive director, Kai Madsen will serve as the parade's honorary grand marshal.

"What people can expect is a great afternoon with a number of good floats," says Hnatiuk of everything planned for this year's parade. "It's a great time for the community to gather and get together to begin the celebrations of a very special time of year."

Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Christmas Cheer Board during event, and the Canada Post float will be picking up letters to Santa along the route.

For more information on the parade go to winnipegsantaparade.com.