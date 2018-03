Winnipeg emergency crews are at work on a fire that started Wednesday morning in the city's North End neighbourhood.

Emergency responders were called at 11:33 a.m. about smoke at a building on Selkirk Avenue near Salter Street, a city spokesman said. The building is a two-storey commercial/residential building.

Selkirk Avenue is closed in the area between Salter and Aikins streets as crews work, the spokesperson said.

Everyone in the building escaped and no one was hurt.