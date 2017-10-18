Police are looking for three unknown men — one dressed as a jester — who tried to rob a restaurant with a shotgun on Tuesday night before being overpowered by staff and patrons, in a scene a witness described as "complete mayhem."

Around 8:30 p.m., three men — all disguised — went to Gizzys Restaurant & Bar on Ness Avenue, in the Sturgeon Creek Village strip mall, stealing a cellphone from a man standing outside of the business before walking in, Const. Tammy Skrabek said at a Winnipeg police news conference on Wednesday.

Police swarmed the Crestview area after the incident and several witnesses were taken in for questioning after the ordeal. (Julianne Runne/CBC)

A man holding a gun ordered everybody to the ground before firing a shot at the ceiling.

"The shooter was overpowered by employees and patrons, resulting in a confrontation between several parties," Skrabek said.

A witness told CBC she saw a man get pushed through a window of the bar during the confrontation.

Winnipeg police general patrol officers, the tactical support team and the Air1 helicopter all responded to a call about the robbery, but the three men had already fled when they arrived, Skrabek said.

Police did recover the shotgun used in the crime.

One man from the restaurant was taken to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

'Complete mayhem'

"When we got there, it was complete mayhem. People were running out of the bar," Candace, who asked that her last name not be used, told a CBC reporter the night of the robbery. "It was not a great situation."

She and her 15-year-old daughter, who had just left a dance class in the strip mall, said they saw a man in a clown-type jester costume and another wearing a balaclava. Her daughter, Alexus, said she saw a long machete-type knife, although Skrabek said police haven't been able to confirm whether multiple weapons were used, or who they belonged to.

A sawed-off shotgun could be seen in the parking lot of the restaurant. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Skrabek said it's unclear why the man shot the ceiling, and there's no indication what the motive was for the robbery.

"I don't know if his intention was to rob people that were there, to rob the business or to just randomly scare people. We're not sure yet," she said.

She said the entire incident was "very quick": police were called at 8:28 p.m. and one suspect fled at 8:29 p.m. before the others left one minute later. Police arrived at 8:34 p.m. and stopped and searched vehicles in the area.

Police don't recommend getting involved when robbers are armed, she said.

"Fortunately, this incident did turn out OK for the patrons of the bar. Nobody was injured as a result of the shot fired into the ceiling," she said. "The injured male received his injuries as a result of the scuffle that ensued afterward."

Police recommend simply complying with robbers, she said.

Police suggest anyone who was at the bar who needs to talk about the robbery find someone to speak to.

"It's no different than a bank robbery, right?" Skrabek said. "It's very traumatizing. It's not something you anticipate when you're out just after suppertime hour, socializing."

The Winnipeg police major crime unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or CrimeStoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).