String of robberies, carjacking lead to arrests: Winnipeg police

After a series of robberies and a carjacking, police tracked a stolen vehicle to a Winnipeg hotel and arrested two people, who now face multiple charges.

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman following six commercial robberies and one carjacking, all of which occurred between March 28 and April 19.

A smoke shop, a beer vendor, a convenience store and three gas bars were targeted in the robberies, police say.

In addition, a woman was robbed of her vehicle on Regent Avenue West near ​Lagimodiére Boulevard Monday.

Investigators worked to identify two suspects and went to a hotel in the 700 block of Main Street Thursday evening. In a media release Saturday, police said officers saw the stolen vehicle parked in front of the establishment.

A man, who had been standing outside the vehicle, ran into the hotel while a woman, who was inside the vehicle, was taken into custody, police say.

Police say officers chased the man and apprehended him inside the hotel. A small amount of powdered Xanax was seized from him.

The man now faces dozens of charges including seven counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of scheduled substance, and 14 counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The woman also faces a number of charges, including two counts of robbery.

Both people were detained in custody.