The recent surge in warm weather in Manitoba has closed Winnipeg's popular river skating trail.

The Red River Mutual Trail is closed until further notice. Skating rinks at The Forks also closed Friday and are now shut down for the season.

The closure comes after several parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg hit record-reaching highs Friday.

Staff at The Forks are asking everyone to stay off the ice until the weather cools down again.

The warm weather is expected to continue Saturday and may break another record. CBC meteorologist John Sauder predicts Winnipeg will get to 2 C.The record is 3.9 C, set in 1954.