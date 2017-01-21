The dramatic turn in weather in Winnipeg has closed the city's popular Red River Mutual Trail and all skating rinks at The Forks.

The Red River Trail runs on the Assiniboine River from a port at The Forks to Osborne Village as well as part of the Red River toward the Norwood Bridge.

Chelsea Thomson, a spokeswoman for The Forks, said mild weather and rain Winnipeg received Friday left puddles of waters on the skating trail.

The trail and all other rinks at the Forks are now closed until further notice.