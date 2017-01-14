People crowded into the RBC Convention Centre on Saturday to learn the latest tips and trends when it comes to renovations.

The Winnipeg Renovation Show runs all weekend and features exhibits for tackling projects from the bathroom to the garage to the kitchen sink.

Zoe Thibodeau currently rents but is looking into buying an older home and doing renovations.

"We want to know more about flooring and windows and what we need to prepare for. It's good knowing how much everything is going to cost us," she said.

"It's expensive if you are buying new or if you are building. But if you are doing the renovations yourself, getting ideas from here, I think we are up for it."

While prices in Winnipeg's housing market have increased along with the rest of the country, Ryan Pryce said it's not anything like Toronto.

"I think the housing market is all right. I come from Toronto where it's absolutely brutal," he said.

Errol Blake, who works with the masonry and landscaping company Timberstone, said he is still seeing a lot of people interested in renovating current and even secondary properties.

"With the traffic at the show that we've had so far there's a lot of people who are interested in doing renovations in their homes as well as cabins," he said.

