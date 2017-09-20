The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has released details of a new transitional home care service it says will provide patients otherwise destined for long-term care with the support they need at home.

The Priority Home program, which was first announced last April as part of the health authority's plan to overhaul the city's health-care system, will provide patients with up to 90 days of intensive at-home care, according to a release sent to media Wednesday.

"Having an intensive service available for a short period of time will help reduce the length of time clients spend in hospital and may help some clients age in place in their own home and community," said Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the WRHA, in the release.

After the 90 days at home, patients can either transition into a personal care home if appropriate, or remain at home with regular, ongoing home care.

"With more robust community supports in place through Priority Home, people who need a personal care home can be paneled from the community, and remain at home while waiting for placement," said Trinidad. "It's a much healthier option for clients who don't need to be in hospital."

The WRHA will spend $15.7 million over the next three years on the program, said Trinidad.

Trinidad said two private Ontario-based companies, We Care health services (part of the CBI Health Group) and ParaMed, were chosen to provide Priority Home's services after what the WRHA calls a competitive request for proposals.

The decision to contract out the work for the first three years was made because of the "timeline and intensive services" required, said Trinidad, who added the WRHA hopes to take over the work once the contracts end.

Health, Seniors, and Active Living Minister, Kelvin Goertzen said the program will help scale back the time clients spend in hospital, and in some cases, keep clients out of personal care homes all together.

"Being able to recover at home, among familiar surroundings and comforts, can have a profound effect on recovery and also reduce the potential for injury," said Health, Seniors, and Active Living Minister, Kelvin Goertzen in the release.