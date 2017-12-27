The Winnipeg Parking Authority says they will refund parking tickets handed out downtown on Saturdays throughout December.

"The WPA will either cancel or refund those tickets issued between Dec. 2, 2017 and December 23, 2017," reads a statement from the city issued Tuesday afternoon.

From now on, the parking authority will not issue tickets within the first two hours of downtown on-street parking between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturdays, excluding hospital zones.

The city said anyone who received a ticket should call 311 with their ticket number to begin the cancellation process.

Confusion stemmed from a sticker on all downtown parking meters that says "2 hours complimentary on Saturday."

Winnipeg resident Kali Martin said she witnessed cars being ticketed Dec. 23 and asked the parking attendant handing out tickets why since she believed the first two hours of parking were free.

She said the attendant told her that wasn't the case and to check the Winnipeg city website, which had the rule posted under Meter Payment Methods.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CBC News in an emailed statement that the two-hour complimentary parking on Saturday applied after "maximum on-street paid parking is purchased."

That policy has been in place since 2012, city officials said.

"Earlier this year, it was brought to the WPA's attention that some members of the public found the information related to the program unclear, and as a result, the WPA updated its website," said the city's emailed statement.

"It is acknowledged that the wording contained on both the stickers affixed to the downtown pay stations and the updated information on the website led to further confusion."

On Tuesday, Councillor Jeff Browaty called for city administration to refund or cancel the tickets handed out.

"Obviously we got it wrong and can admit we got it wrong and took the immediate steps to fix it moving forward," said Randy Topolniski, the chief operating officer of the Winnipeg Parking Authority.

Topolniski said the policy of offering free parking only after the maximum amount of time was purchased was just made recently.

He called the problem "an operational oversight."

"We missed the mark," he said.