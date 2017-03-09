A Winninpeg-based search and rescue technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force died on Wednesday in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask., according to the Department of National Defence.

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, according to a news release from the DND.

"On behalf of all 17 Wing Winnipeg and the entire RCAF, I would like to express my condolences to Master-Corporal Alfred Barr's family, friends and fellow service members," said Col. Andy Cook, 17 Wing Winnipeg Commander, in the release.

"Master-Corporal Barr was a valuable member of 435 Squadron's Search and Rescue team, and he will be deeply missed."

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, also expressed their condolences to Barr's family, friends and colleagues.

"Having had the privilege to meet with members of the Search and Rescue Community, I appreciate the risks they take, day in and day out, in fair and bad weather, to come to the aid of Canadians in peril. This is exactly what Master Corporal Barr was preparing for today," said Singh.

The RCAF's directorate of flight safety will investigate the incident, the DND said.

"No further information will be released about the incident while that is ongoing," the release states.