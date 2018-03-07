Winnipeg's Park Theatre will be filled with the sounds of ranting Winnipeggers raising their voices for a cause this International Women's Day.

It's OK to Rant invites people to take the stage with a rant about something close to their heart for a few minutes on Thursday night, as part of a fundraising event to support African women caring for their orphaned grandchildren.

"Once people are fully expressing themselves, we're going to have such a unique way to look at things," said Janine Brown, one of the ranters who will present on Thursday.

The Grade 11 student at Nelson McIntyre Collegiate will perform spoken word at the event. Her poem, called Fitting Glass Slippers, takes Disney or fairy tale themes and connects them to modern feminism.

"Once upon a time, I grew up dreaming Disney," the piece starts, going on to say "being Cinderella has a lot less to do with a shoe size than does fitting a size zero."

When people start accepting difference, embracing various cultures and experiences, there will be progress, Brown told Information Radio on Wednesday morning.

"I think once people embrace that they're a feminist, they embrace that they want to empower these things, you're really just leading to a great change."

She'll recite her full poem at the event, which is being put on by the Winnipeg-based charity Grands 'n' More, which supports grandmothers in Africa.

Other ranters scheduled for the event include Winnipeg comedian Lara Rae, community advocate Sel Burrows and head of Islamic Social Services Association Shahina Siddiqui.

You can become a ranter, too — you can buy a three-minute slot for $10.

Tickets are available for $20. Find more information online.