Winnipeggers rally against Canada's buyout of Kinder Morgan pipeline

A Liberal MP in Winnipeg will meet with critics of the federal government's plan to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline for $4.5 billion.

In an arranged phone call from Ottawa, Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux told protesters over speakerphone Monday he would entertain an in-person meeting and perhaps host a larger town hall to hear resident concerns.

The protest was one of more than 100 rallies held today at constituency offices nationwide as part of the National Day of Action against the government's controversial plan.

Critics argue the pipeline is inconsistent with Canada's commitment to reduce emissions.

After a dozen environmentalists gathered outside Lamoureux's office, the Winnipeg rally moved to the offices of MP Jim Carr and Robert-Falcon Ouellette. As of 4 p.m., protesters were outside Portage Place Shopping Centre. The rally grew to include dozens of people, holding various banners and signs.

Protesters line up outside Portage Place Shopping Mall to condemn the federal government's purchase of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. (Marjorie Dowhos/CBC)

While on the phone with Lamoureux, protester Bryce Weedmark held a sign that read it would cost less money — $3.2 billion — to provide clean drinking water on First Nation reserves than buying a pipeline unlikely to be a return on investment.

He told Lamoureux it doesn't sound like a good deal.

"I do believe that it's in Canada's best interest to proceed," Lamoureux replied. "I honestly believe that the amount we've put into it will, in fact, be returned to us at some point in time."

He said the pipeline looks after the country's best interests economically, while respecting the environment and indigenous concerns.

"It can be done in an environmentally friendly fashion," Lamoureux said. "At the end of the day, I believe the science is there to support it."

As the phone call was about to conclude, Shawn Kettner, member of the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition, butted in to tell Lamoureux his answers were aggravating.

"Nothing that you said today makes me feel any better," she said.

Bill left to taxpayers: environmentalist

"If Kinder Morgan won't invest in this pipeline, why the hell should Canadians do that? Why should we take our hard-earned money and spend it and support the Kinder Morgan pipeline?"

The government has said proceeding with the pipeline, which has faced stiff opposition from the B.C. government, environmental activists and some Indigenous groups, will preserve jobs and get valuable resources to world markets.

The expansion will cost billions more than the initial purchase price, with Kinder Morgan projecting the expansion to cost $7.4 billion.

Ottawa intends to eventually transfer the project and related assets to a new owner or owners.