Part of the attraction of moving to Prairie Pointe, a new development in southwest Winnipeg, was the brand-new school in neighbouring South Pointe, parent Melanie Oyebamiji said.

"That was one of the main deciding factors for us purchasing a home here," the mother of four told CBC News. "When coming to scout the area and in meeting with the builder, that was one of the things we talked about."

When Oyebamiji and other parents tried to register their children at École South Pointe School, however, they were shocked to learn they were not in the catchment area for the school — which is just minutes from their home.

The English and French immersion kindergarten to Grade 8 school opened in South Pointe in January.

The Prairie Pointe development extends west from Kenaston Boulevard to Brady Road, and north from the Perimeter to Bridgwater Trails.

The South Pointe development is just to the east of Prairie Pointe. The development company Ladco built both South Pointe and Prairie Pointe.

A 2013 map from the province shows the location of the South Pointe school, which opened in January of this year. (Government of Manitoba)

"It's just not logical," Oyebamiji said. "Ladco being the parent [developer] of both South Pointe and Prairie Pointe, it's like saying only the sister can go to the school and not the brother — they're under the same roof."

Ladco Company Ltd. has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment.

Pembina Trails School Division told CBC News École South Pointe is accessible to students living in South Pointe but cannot accommodate kids from Prairie Pointe because there is no space.

"I'm sympathetic to the parents who are frustrated," superintendent Ted Fransen said.

"I don't know what the developers are saying to families. I know what we have on our website ... we did not give any families the false impression that they would be able to go South Pointe."

Pembina Trails did not finalize the catchment plan for Prairie Pointe students until March 2017. The division's website outlines the schools which will accommodate Prairie Pointe students, including Bairdmore School in Richmond West or École Crane in Crescent Park for elementary school students.

"Due to the continued growth in the South Pointe community, École South Pointe School will not be accepting Schools of Choice applications for the 2017-2018 school year," the division's website says.

Catchment situation is 'a mess,' dad says

Oyebamiji had to register her son at Whyte Ridge Elementary, seven kilometres away, but has now learned he will have to move to Bairdmore School in the fall, she said.

Muhammad Javed, a father of three, moved into Prairie Pointe a week ago and said he, too, was surprised to learn the area is not in École South Pointe's catchment.

"It was quite surprising," he said. "Me and my wife were quite worried about it."

Muhammad Javed was hoping to send his three sons to École South Pointe.

Javed said he called the school division in January and was told Prairie Pointe fell into Whyte Ridge School's catchment area, but that was subject to change in the future and students may be able to attend South Pointe.

He said he happened to check the division's website recently and that's when he learned his children will have to be enrolled at Bairdmore.

The situation is "a mess," Javed said.

Fransen said the division always communicated that Whyte Ridge School was a temporary placement until the catchment plan was created.

"I'm sorry if there has been a misunderstanding," Fransen said. "Our plan has always been clear."

Division awaits approval of new schools​

Fransen said Pembina Trails is waiting for the province to approve the construction of three new K-8 schools in Waverley West developments, including one in Prairie Pointe. Until the schools are built, students are being accommodated as close to their homes as possible and where there is space, he explained.

Meanwhile, Oyebamiji said her son is concerned about the move from Whyte Ridge to Bairdmore.

"He is going to have to make new friends — he has anxieties about that," she said. "I think it could have been planned better."

École South Pointe School opened in January 2017. (CBC)

She and Javed both say they find it hard to believe École South Pointe is at capacity and would like Pembina Trails to accommodate the students currently living in Prairie Pointe.

Oyebamiji also wants to spread the word to other potential home buyers.

"It definitely would have made us reconsider purchasing our home here," she said. "Today I met someone looking to buy but when they found out they wouldn't have access to the school, that's the only thing that's holding them back from purchasing."