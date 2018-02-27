Multiple homes on the north side of Portage Avenue in Winnipeg were evacuated Tuesday night due to smoke from a fire at a nearby car lot.

At least six fire trucks could be seen at the building on Portage at Banning Street just before 9 p.m. as flames leaped from the structure.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg told CBC News that fire crews were called shortly after 8 p.m.

Around 10 p.m. crews were still at the building and working to extinguish the fire, the spokesperson said.

Fire crews were still working on the fire around 10 p.m. Tuesday after it started shortly after 8 p.m. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Homes on the north side of the lane behind Portage were evacuated because of the smoke, he added.

"No injuries are reported at this time, no cause has been determined," the spokesperson wrote.

Portage was closed in both directions from Lipton to Burnell and the city asked motorists to avoid the area.