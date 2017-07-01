Winnipeg police seized a makeshift "zip gun" capable of firing shotgun shells Friday, leading to firearms charges against three people.

Officers found the weapon inside a truck that was reported stolen. Around noon on June 30, Winnipeg Police Service officers spotted the truck driving near Euclid Avenue and Main Street.

Police followed the vehicle to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street, where they safely brought it to a stop.

That's when officers found the zip gun and arrested three people inside the vehicle.

Const. Jay Murray described the weapon as a metal pipe with a firing pin inside it and a spring-loaded handle screwed onto it.

"Essentially, what would happen is the criminal could smack the bottom of this device and shoot a shotgun shell," he said.

Weapon could cause 'significant harm'

The weapon is capable of firing a .410-bore shotgun shell.

Murray said to the untrained eye it wouldn't look like much, but "it's capable of causing some significant harm both to the user of this weapon and if anyone's transporting it and, of course, if it's discharged towards a person."

The 28-year-old man driving the truck faces numerous firearms and driving-related charges, as well as a charge for possession of property obtained by crime. He has been detained.

An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were also arrested and charged with numerous firearms offences, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

The 18-year-old was detained in custody while the 19-year-old was released on a promise to appear in court.