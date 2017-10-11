Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an allegation that officers in Winnipeg assaulted a woman earlier this week.

Police went to a lounge early Monday after a fight was reported, Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman for breaching a previous court order and while she was in police custody, she started to have health issues, the IIU said.

The woman was taken to Health Sciences Centre. On the way, she alleges, officers assaulted her.

Police immediately notified IIU of the allegation, the watchdog said in the news release.

The woman was not seriously injured, but the civilian director of the IIU said it would be in the public interest to investigate the allegations.

The Independent Investigation Unit is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.