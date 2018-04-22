Armed robbery at Garden City beer vendor leaves 2 injured

An armed robbery at a beer vendor in Garden City Sunday has resulted in several people being injured — including one of the suspects — according to Winnipeg police.

Police were called to the Bottle Stop at the Garden City Canad Inns at 2100 McPhillips Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a robbery.

Police say more than one suspect was involved.

An employee of the vendor and one of the suspects were injured during the robbery, say police, who wouldn't elaborate on the severity of the injuries late Sunday.

Police also wouldn't say what type of weapon or weapons were used in the robbery, although witnesses at the scene told CBC News the injured had been stabbed.

Police say one suspect is in custody and officers are continuing to investigate.

