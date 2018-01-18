Video posted on Facebook shows Winnipeg Police Service officers using a Taser to subdue a man outside a Tim Hortons after they got a call that he might have a gun.

Police were called to the area of William Avenue and Isabel Street around 6:30 p.m. They say the man appeared to have the barrel of a shotgun under his jacket.

In the video, the man can be heard arguing with the officers, who stand with their weapons drawn and aimed at the man.

The officers repeatedly tell the man to show his hands and raise them in the air, warning the man that he "might get shot" if he doesn't comply.

Eventually, one of the officers deploys the Taser as more officers arrive.

After searching the man, police found that the firearm was actually a metal pipe strapped to a long piece of wood.

The man had allegedly used the object to threaten employees at two different businesses on Isabel Street, police said.

Facebook user Monica L. Madonick posted video Wednesday night that showed police in a standoff with a man outside a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg. (Monica L Madonick/Facebook)

In the first instance, the man allegedly entered the business in the 100 block of Isabel where he "caused a commotion," police said. He then pulled out the object, which the employee thought was a gun, and pointed it at the employee.

The man then allegedly went to a second business in the same block and threatened to "fire" at the employee, who ran to the back of the business.

The suspect, 42, is charged with causing a disturbance, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with probation.