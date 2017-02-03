Winnipeg police had their hands full — literally — Thursday night, when a suspect in a vehicle theft climbed down "into the waiting arms" of officers after hiding 30 metres up a tree.

Patrol officers noticed a damaged vehicle in the area of Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue that turned out to be stolen.

The vehicle drove down a back lane and smashed into a snowbank and three people ran from the scene, police said.

Officers and the canine unit tracked the suspected driver to Neil Avenue just east of Watt.

Air1, the Winnipeg Police Service's helicopter, helped shine a light on the neighbourhood from above and police found a 24-year-old suspect way up a tree.

"He climbed down on his own into the waiting arms of police," Winnipeg police duty officer Rod Hutter said Friday.

Police arrested the man.