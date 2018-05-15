Skip to Main Content
Police surround Subway restaurant near University of Winnipeg as theft in progress

Notifications

Police surround Subway restaurant near University of Winnipeg as theft in progress

About eight officers are assessing the situation unfolding inside a Subway restaurant across from the University of Winnipeg as a theft is in progress, police say.

Officers stay outside, peering through windows and blocking exits

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
Police vehicles and an ambulance surround a Subway restaurant at Balmoral Street and Portage Avenue during a theft in progress. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

About 10 officers are assessing the situation unfolding inside a Subway restaurant across from the University of Winnipeg as a theft is in progress, police say.

Police were called to the restaurant at the corner of Balmoral Street and Portage Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. About five police vehicles and an ambulance parked next to police tape on Portage.

Officers speak with people on the sidewalk outside Subway after pulling down police tape. (Meghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Officers taped off the busy sidewalk and guarded the entrance and exits while peering in through the window. Police pulled the tape down at about 11:30 a.m. but remained at the scene.

A police spokesperson could only confirm that a theft is in progress.

No other details are available at this time.

Officers surround Subway restaurant across from the University of Winnipeg as police say a theft is in progress. 0:37

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us