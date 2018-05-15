Police surround Subway restaurant near University of Winnipeg as theft in progress

About 10 officers are assessing the situation unfolding inside a Subway restaurant across from the University of Winnipeg as a theft is in progress, police say.

Police were called to the restaurant at the corner of Balmoral Street and Portage Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. About five police vehicles and an ambulance parked next to police tape on Portage.

Officers speak with people on the sidewalk outside Subway after pulling down police tape. (Meghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Officers taped off the busy sidewalk and guarded the entrance and exits while peering in through the window. Police pulled the tape down at about 11:30 a.m. but remained at the scene.

A police spokesperson could only confirm that a theft is in progress.

No other details are available at this time.