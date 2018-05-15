Police surround Subway restaurant near University of Winnipeg as theft in progress
Officers stay outside, peering through windows and blocking exits
About 10 officers are assessing the situation unfolding inside a Subway restaurant across from the University of Winnipeg as a theft is in progress, police say.
Police were called to the restaurant at the corner of Balmoral Street and Portage Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. About five police vehicles and an ambulance parked next to police tape on Portage.
Officers taped off the busy sidewalk and guarded the entrance and exits while peering in through the window. Police pulled the tape down at about 11:30 a.m. but remained at the scene.
A police spokesperson could only confirm that a theft is in progress.
No other details are available at this time.