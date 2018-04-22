Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police chase down stolen SUV thanks to chopper, canine unit

Winnipeg police have two men in custody after a car chase down Polson Avenue Saturday.

Cruiser car spotted SUV speeding west on Polson Avenue Saturday

Winnipeg's police helicopter, along with the canine unit, helped arrest three people and recover a stolen SUV on Saturday. (CBC)

Winnipeg police have arrested three people after a car chase down Polson Avenue Saturday.

Police said a cruiser car spotted a stolen SUV speeding west on Polson Avenue near Sinclair Street at about 11:45 p.m.

Officers tried to catch up with the stolen vehicle but weren't able to do so. The police helicopter was called in, where it tracked the stolen vehicle to a condo complex on Murray Avenue.

The police chopper tracked the stolen SUV as it headed south on McPhillips Street, then east on Jarvis Avenue. Police said the car came to a sudden stop near Sinclair Street and those inside made a run for it.

Officers, including the canine unit, chased them down and arrested three people.

The stolen SUV was found with a stolen licence plate on it. The SUV had been stolen from a car dealership on Portage Avenue between April 8 and April 21. The licence plate had been swiped from a car on Buxton Road between April 12 and 17, said police. 

A 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman face various charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

