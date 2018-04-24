Inquest called into death of man killed in 2017 police shooting

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a 23-year-old Winnipeg man who was shot and killed by city police in 2017.

Adrian Lacquette was shot after a confrontation with police on Alfred Avenue near Powers Street just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2017.

Police had been called to nearby Pritchard Avenue earlier that night for a report of an assault by a man who had run off with a gun. Between the first call and the shooting, a carjacking and a commercial robbery involving a man with a firearm were reported in the area.

Police said there was a confrontation between the officers and the suspect, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Lacquette was taken to hospital, where he died.

Provincial law requires an inquest into police-involved shooting deaths. Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Younes's call for the inquest was made public on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Manitoba Justice announced a separate inquest into the death of Evan Grant Caron, 33, who was fatally shot during an altercation with police 10 days after the Lacquette shooting.

The two inquests will try to determine the circumstances of the deaths and what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Information about the date, time and location of the inquests have yet to be determined.