Inquest called in death of 33-year-old fatally shot by police

A Manitoba judge will look into the death of a 33-year-old man shot at a Maples home by a Winnipeg police officer in 2017.

Evan Grant Caron, 33, died on Sept. 23, 2017.

An report on his death by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says police were called to the home about an assault when they met Caron, who was armed with a knife.

A police officer was stabbed during the confrontation, the report says. Caron was shot and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation concluded no charges should be laid against the officer who shot Caron.

Manitoba law requires an inquest into deaths caused by police-involved shootings.

Chief medical examiner Dr. John Younes called the inquest into Caron's death. The call was made public on Tuesday, along with another inquest called into the death of Adrian Lacquette, 23, on Sept. 13, 2017.

The inquests will try to determine the circumstances of the deaths and what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Information about the date, time and location of the inquests have yet to be determined.