Three men are facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, after a man was shot several times during a home invasion in Winnipeg's northeastern Chalmers neighbourhood last month.

Police and emergency workers were called to a home in the 500 block of Chalmers Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 with a report of a shooting.

They found a 33-year-old man there with numerous gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Investigators say the man had been confronted at his front door by three other men, who shot him after forcing their way into his home.

Police say the suspects ransacked the home, stealing several items before fleeing.

Three Winnipeg men — ages 36, 33, and 27 — are each facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

The 27-year-old is also charged with assault with a weapon.

All three suspects have been detained in custody.