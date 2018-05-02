Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police ask for help to identify man in assault investigation

Winnipeg police are trying to identify a man they say may have information about a serious assault last week.

The man is described as wearing as wearing blue jeans and a grey 'Thrasher' hoodie, and carrying a backpack. (Winnipeg Police Service)
Police are looking for this man, who may have information about a serious assault last week. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The assault happened around 1 a.m. on April 23 around Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street, police said in a release on Wednesday.

The man is described as wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie reading "Thrasher," and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

