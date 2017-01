Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Sherrie Garson, 16, was last seen on Jan. 3 in the West Kildonan neighbourhood.

Garson is described as five-foot-six tall with a thin build and long, straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark camouflage jacket, blue sweat pants and blue slip-on shoes.

Police said they are concerned for Garson's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.