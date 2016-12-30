Three men face a slew of charges after four people were held against their will during a robbery early Thursday at a home in Winnipeg's North End.

Police were called to a home on Selkirk Avenue near McGregor Street at about 5 a.m. after reports of a robbery in progress.

Officers arrested one person outside and two others as they tried to leave the home. Police found a .22 caliber rifle at the time of the arrest.

Two men were sent to hospital in stable condition. Two youths — one male and one female — in the home were uninjured.

A 25-year-old man faces a litany of charges, including robbery, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

A 45-year-old man was also charged with robbery, breaking and entering, forcible confinement as well as sexual assault.

The third man, a 22-year-old, was charged with robbery, breaking and entering and probation violation.

All three suspects remained in custody.