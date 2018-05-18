Winnipeg police charge man with 7 robberies, including one dating back to 2009

Winnipeg police say a man arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a financial institution on Thursday night is also responsible for six other robberies in the city, including one dating back more than nine years.

In most of those cases, the robber was wearing a disguise and armed with a knife.

Police arrested the 43-year-old suspect on Thursday night at a residence on Kettering Street, near Rannock Avenue.

Police are continuing to investigate whether he may be connected to any other robberies.

Most recently, the man is accused of confronting a female teller at a financial institution on Ste. Anne's Road north of Fermor Avenue on May 17 around 8 p.m.

Police allege the man was armed with a knife and wearing a mask, and fled the building after receiving money.

He has been accused of six other robberies:

On Jan. 12, 2009, at around 3:30 p.m., a man grabbed a restaurant employee by her arm on Hargrave Street between York and Ellice avenues and demanded money. She escaped and the man fled empty-handed. A male employee pursued the man, until the man swung his knife at him.

On Feb. 28, 2018, at around 7:45 p.m., a man wearing a disguise entered a financial institution on Pembina Highway between Telfer Street and Raglan Road. Armed with a knife, the man demanded money from a female teller. He fled after receiving some cash.

On Mar. 7, 2018, at around 8 p.m., a man entered a financial institution wearing a disguise and asked for money from a female teller. The teller advised the man she needed to ask her manager, who pushed the robber out the door, locked it and notified police.

On Mar. 8, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., a man wearing a disguise entered an office at a financial institution on Ste. Anne's Road close to Fermor Avenue and demanded money. He was given cash before fleeing.

On Mar. 23, 2018, at 7:45 p.m., a man with a disguise asked for money from a female teller at a financial institution on Ste. Anne's Road near Fermor Avenue. After receiving a small sum of cash, he jumped the counter and asked to be escorted to the vault. He searched several drawers for money before leaving.

On Apr. 12, 2018, at around 7:55 p.m., a man armed with a knife and wearing a disguise asked for cash from a female teller at a financial institution on Portage Avenue between Bourkevale Drive and Inglewood Street. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the building.

The 43-year-old suspect faces seven counts of robbery and disguise with intent, and one charge of possessing a weapon.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

