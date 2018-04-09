Woman, granddaughter pepper-sprayed, robbed outside Concordia Hospital

A man and a 12-year-old boy are charged after a woman and her five-year-old granddaughter were pepper-sprayed and robbed outside Concordia Hospital on Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old woman was walking into the hospital from the parking lot with her granddaughter when two people pepper-sprayed her without warning, police said.

The woman fell to the ground and her purse was taken.

The five-year-old girl was also hit by the pepper spray. Bystanders helped the grandmother and child into the hospital's emergency area, where they received medical attention, police said.

Several police units quickly arrived and officers tracked down two suspects outside a nearby home, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

The stolen purse and pepper spray were recovered.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of marijuana.

A 12-year-old boy was also charged with robbery and assault with a prohibited weapon.

The 20-year-old suspect was detained in custody while the 12-year-old was released on a promise to appear in court.

