Winnipeg's Ellice Avenue was blocked off between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street on Thursday evening with a heavy police presence on scene.
Officers were called to the area around 9 p.m. for a serious incident, a police spokeswoman said.
Multiple police cruisers and the WPS armoured vehicle could be seen on the street, along with several armed officers.
Police asked people in neighbouring buildings to leave.
The spokeswoman said the incident is currently under investigation. She could provide no further details.