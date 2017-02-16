Winnipeg's Ellice Avenue was blocked off between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street on Thursday evening with a heavy police presence on scene.

Officers were called to the area around 9 p.m. for a serious incident, a police spokeswoman said.

Multiple police cruisers and the WPS armoured vehicle could be seen on the street, along with several armed officers.

​Police asked people in neighbouring buildings to leave.

The spokeswoman said the incident is currently under investigation. She could provide no further details.