A Winnipeg police officer was dragged for nearly a block after trying to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officers spotted a car with fresh damage to its side driving down St. Mary Avenue near Donald Street around 2:15 a.m.

After pulling the vehicle over, they found the driver was the subject of two arrest warrants and court-ordered conditions. The driver sped off when the officer tried to arrest him, and the officer was dragged for about 75 metres — from in front of the Pony Corral restaurant to about Vaughan Street — before he managed to free himself, Winnipeg Police Service said.

WPS spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said it appears the officer got caught in a seat belt.

The car was found unoccupied a short time later on Balmoral Street north of Broadway, after police say it hit two parked vehicles.

The officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries to his hand. Murray said the officer could need time off work to recover.

"When we stop a vehicle, you never truly know who's behind that wheel or what you're going to get yourself into," Murray said.

It's fortunate that the officer didn't suffer more serious injuries, he said. "I can't imagine what that officer felt. It's quite a distance that they were dragged and a number of things that can happen. You can fall underneath a car, or get run over."

Police have identified a suspect in the incident but aren't releasing the name until an arrest warrant is issued.

The suspect was wanted for breaching a court-ordered condition and failing to attend court, and will likely face more serious charges as a result of Saturday morning's incident, Murray said.