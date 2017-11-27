A Winnipeg police officer has been arrested after refusing a breathalyzer test on Sunday.

The eight-year member of the Winnipeg police force was placed on administrative leave, police said. The officer was released and has not been formally charged.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were called to a minor collision after a vehicle hit a fence Sunday afternoon.

The officer was arrested on Enniskillen Avenue, near McGregor Street, police said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified of the arrest but Winnipeg police are continuing the investigation, police said. The IIU's mandate is to investigate serious incidents involving police officers.

The arrest comes just over a month after Winnipeg police Const. Justin Holz was charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

Cody Severight, 23, was crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle.

Two other officers assigned to help investigate the hit and run were placed on paid administrative leave a week after Holz's arrest, police said at the time, and could face charges.