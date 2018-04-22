Winnipeg police searching for missing senior with dementia
Teck Burke, 65, suffers from dementia and went missing Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. He was last seen in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue in Elmwood.
Winnipeg police are asking Winnipeggers to be on the lookout for a missing senior.
Burke is described as 5'11" tall with a thin build, shoulder-length black hair and prescription glasses. When he was last seen, he was wearing an Ottawa Senators hat and a jean jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.