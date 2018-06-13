Eduardo Balaquit was 'victim of a crime,' police say as search expands to town north of Winnipeg

Police are expanding search efforts for Eduardo Balaquit beyond Winnipeg city limits and say they believe the 59-year-old father was the victim of a crime before he disappeared more than one week ago.

Homicide investigators and police have expanded the search for Balaquit to Arborg, Man.

Const. Rob Carver said investigators won't reveal why the search has expanded to the community, about 115 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but he isn't aware of any ties Balaquit might have in the area.

Police are in Arborg doing ground searches on Wednesday.

"These are some of the most difficult cases we deal with," Carver told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning. "These cases are painful."

Watch Carver explain more about the expanded search:

Police are expanding search efforts for Eduardo Balaquit beyond Winnipeg city limits to Arborg, Man., and say they believe the 59-year-old father was the victim of a crime before he disappeared. 1:15

Balaquit was reported missing when he didn't return home from work on June 4. He last spoke with family that day and was last seen near a business at 380 Keewatin St., in the Tyndal Park neighbourhood, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

His van was found near his workplace with the passenger window broken in. His cellphone was still in the vehicle and some of his personal belongings were found on the ground outside.

The manager of the Keewatin Street business told CBC News a concerning letter was found in the building the morning after Balaquit disappeared and was turned over to police. Apart from acknowledging other media have reported on such a letter, Carver said Wednesday he could not confirm any details.

The homicide unit took over the investigation and a number of community and family-driven search efforts have taken place over the past nine days.

"We've moved to bring in homicide investigators which, for the elephant in the room, obviously suggests that we believe this may be a homicide," Carver said. "But we can't term the case a homicide yet, so it's right in the middle."

Police are asking homeowners and businesses in Arborg and the surrounding area to check their properties and outbuildings for any signs of Balaquit.

Anyone in the area who noticed anything suspicious on the evening of June 4 is asked to contact investigators 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

"Investigators request that if anything suspicious is located that nothing be touched and the area not be disturbed," said Const. Carver.

Eduardo Balaquit is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds and has a medium build. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes when he was last seen.

The family also encourages anyone with information to reach out to them directly at 204-298-5171 or 204-510-5170.