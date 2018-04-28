Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police searching for missing 15-year-old

Notifications

Winnipeg police searching for missing 15-year-old

Police say Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, hasn't been seen since April 25, where he was last known to be in the afternoon on Dufferin Avenue near Salter Street.

Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, hasn't been seen since Wednesday

CBC News ·
Brian Thomas-Harris hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Apr. 25. (Winnipeg Police Service/Handout)

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Police say Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, has been missing since since the afternoon of April 25. 

He was last seen near Dufferin Avenue near Salter Street.

He's described as six feet tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and a small amount of hair under his chin and on his top lip. He was wearing a dark green jacket, red polo shirt, black jogging pants and black Air Jordan shoes, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us