Winnipeg police searching for missing 15-year-old

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Police say Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, has been missing since since the afternoon of April 25.

He was last seen near Dufferin Avenue near Salter Street.

He's described as six feet tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and a small amount of hair under his chin and on his top lip. He was wearing a dark green jacket, red polo shirt, black jogging pants and black Air Jordan shoes, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.