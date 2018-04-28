Winnipeg police searching for missing 15-year-old
Police say Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, hasn't been seen since April 25, where he was last known to be in the afternoon on Dufferin Avenue near Salter Street.
Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, hasn't been seen since Wednesday
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.
Police say Brian Thomas-Harris, 15, has been missing since since the afternoon of April 25.
He was last seen near Dufferin Avenue near Salter Street.
He's described as six feet tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and a small amount of hair under his chin and on his top lip. He was wearing a dark green jacket, red polo shirt, black jogging pants and black Air Jordan shoes, said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.