Winnipeg police have arrested a man who allegedly dragged an officer nearly a block during a traffic stop.

Officers spotted a car with "fresh damage" on its side and pulled it over last month on St. Mary Avenue near Donald Street.

The man who was driving was wanted on two arrest warrants, police said.

When officers tried to arrest him, the man drove off, but the officer's arm was tangled up in a seat belt and he was dragged about 75 metres, they said. He was treated in hospital for minor injuries to his hand.

"The officer had fairly quick reactions and was able to avoid any injury in the incident, but it just shows you how violent some people can be," Const. Rob Carver said.

The car was later found abandoned, police said.

An arrest warrant for the man was issued Friday, and on Sunday officers arrested him after another traffic stop.

The man tried to punch one of the officers during his arrest, police said.

"I can tell you that he has a history of violent encounters both with the public and with the police. He's been known to us for a long time," said Carver, adding police wanted to release the man's photo when the arrest warrant was issued, but they had technical difficulties.

A 28-year-old man is now facing multiple charges, including assaulting a peace officer, driving without a licence and public mischief.