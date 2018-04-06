Winnipeg police looking for 2 men in connection with Agnes Street homicide

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating two men accused of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide on Agnes Street earlier this week.

Police have issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old Jerome Devon Kakagamic and Faron Junior Henderson, following the death of Gilbert Chartrand.

Chartrand, 42, was stabbed to death at an apartment complex at the corner of Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, police said.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

Police say Henderson and Kakagamic are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact members of the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).