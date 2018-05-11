3 charged after Winnipeg police officers bitten, punched, kicked in chest

Three Winnipeg police officers were bitten, one was punched in the head and another was kicked in the chest in a pair of unrelated incidents earlier this week.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were trying to arrest a man and a woman found breaking into a vehicle near Logan Avenue and Quelch Street, in the Weston neighbourhood, when the man became combative, according to police.

The man punched one officer in the head and reached for the officer's gun before another officer used a Taser and the man ran, police wrote in a news release on Friday.

At the same time, the woman started the vehicle the pair were attempting to steal using a key that had been left inside and reversed the car, the release says. Officers used a Taser on her and took her into custody.

When other police officers found the man further along Logan Avenue, he bit one of them on the hand before being taken into custody, police said.

Another officer was pushed down during the arrest. In total, three officers suffered minor injuries in that incident.

2 bitten, 2 kicked on Thursday

The next day, around 10:30 p.m., police were called about an erratic woman at a shelter on Henry Street.

During the course of her arrest, she bit two officers on their hands and arms. She kicked another officer repeatedly in the chest and another in the thigh.

In total, between the two incidents, four officers were taken to hospital for treatment and two more were injured, police said. A seventh officer — the one who was kicked in the thigh — didn't suffer injuries as a result.

A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were charged in the Wednesday incident. The man was charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer on top of other offences.

A 30-year-old woman was charged with four counts of assaulting a peace officer in the Thursday incident.

All three are in custody.