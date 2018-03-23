The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared three Winnipeg police officers of wrongdoing after a suspect was seriously injured during an arrest near the University of Manitoba early last year.

The unit was asked to investigate after a man's eye socket was fractured during his arrest on drug-related charges Jan. 10, 2017.

Police pulled the man over on Chancellor Drive near Pembina Highway following a suspected drug transaction.

Police said they blocked the man's westbound truck with their cruiser, but he crashed his truck into the police car, drove over the median and into the eastbound lane of Chancellor Drive before getting stuck in the snow in an open field.

The man was injured while officers struggled with him during their arrest.

Investigators with the IIU interviewed officers and the suspect himself, and listened to a Winnipeg police radio transmission which recorded a male voice telling someone, at least twice, to stop resisting arrest.

After reviewing a report of the IIU investigation, Manitoba prosecutors determined convictions were not likely for any of the officers involved and no charges will be laid.

The complete report of the investigation will be posted online once charges against the man have been dealt with in the courts.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

